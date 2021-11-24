Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 220 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

