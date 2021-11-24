Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Avista worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Avista by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVA. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

