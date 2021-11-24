Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,797 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

