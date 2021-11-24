Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 471 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

