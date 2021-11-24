Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

