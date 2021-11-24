Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.04 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

