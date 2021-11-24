Private Capital Group LLC Buys 112 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.92 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.