Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.