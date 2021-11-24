Private Capital Group LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TEL stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

