Private Capital Group LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

