Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 404,909 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,686 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

