Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

