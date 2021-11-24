Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 1,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

