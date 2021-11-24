ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.68. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

