Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 780,185 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Ardelyx worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 209,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARDX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

