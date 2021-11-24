Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $298.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.24 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

