PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 13,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,019,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

