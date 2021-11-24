Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.