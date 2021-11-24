Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Markel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $17.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.20. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $16.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $80.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

MKL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,287.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,240.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

