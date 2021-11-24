QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $33.89 by $9.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

QIWI stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $545.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in QIWI by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QIWI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QIWI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in QIWI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

