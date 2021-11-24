Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 76.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

QUAD stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.