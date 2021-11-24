Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

