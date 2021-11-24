Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radian Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,294,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

