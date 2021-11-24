Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.12. Radius Health shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 2,630 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

