Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

RNDB opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

