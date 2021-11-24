Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.
Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,136. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
