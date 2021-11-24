Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,136. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

