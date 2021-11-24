Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

