RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, RChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $78.54 million and $2.17 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,624,266% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 627,210,772 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

