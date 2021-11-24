Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

