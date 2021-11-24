Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

