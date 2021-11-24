Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $126.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 186.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

