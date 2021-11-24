Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,300 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

