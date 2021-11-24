Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 20,052 Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.76% of Nova LifeStyle worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVFY opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

