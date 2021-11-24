Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

TRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

