Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

