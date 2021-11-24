Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Eltek worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

ELTK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -2.51. Eltek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

