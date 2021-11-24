Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 20,027 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

TARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

