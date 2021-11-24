Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,122 Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avalon were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon Holdings Co. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

