Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 10.3% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $75.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

