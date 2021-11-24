Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.78. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.28 million, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

