Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 824,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,479. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Repay has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

