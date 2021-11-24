Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCUS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of RCUS opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 143.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

