Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avaya in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.