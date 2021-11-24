Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Genasys Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNSS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Genasys has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.