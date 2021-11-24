Reviewing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get agilon health alerts:

This table compares agilon health and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 7.17 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.54 -$38.62 million $0.12 181.77

Sotera Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 74.60%. Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotera Health beats agilon health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.