Reviewing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million 0.38 $12.34 million ($0.45) -0.25 HEXO $97.00 million 3.63 -$90.13 million ($0.70) -1.61

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% HEXO -93.66% -12.30% -8.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 2 2 3 0 2.14

HEXO has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 418.44%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HEXO beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

