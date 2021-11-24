Reviewing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 20.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -111.69 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Byrna Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.