Richard Harry Sauer Sells 590 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50.

On Friday, October 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.88. 1,625,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,535.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.99. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

