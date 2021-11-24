Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

