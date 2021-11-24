Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.