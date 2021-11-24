Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.50

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$55.50 and last traded at C$55.99, with a volume of 5646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.77.
Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)
Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.
